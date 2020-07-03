Essential reporting in volatile times.

ANDREW HALE COPLEY JR., 72, of Kenova, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. He was born Oct. 9, 1947, the son of the late Leva Gay (Clarence) Gunter. Andy graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1965 and proudly served in the United States Army from 1966-1969, during which he was deployed to Germany and South Korea. He supported his family by working various jobs throughout the years, including the IGA grocery store in Kenova, the Creasy Company in Kenova and as the storeroom manager at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington, where he retired. He leaves behind his loving wife of almost 49 years (July 24, 1971), Madelyn (Brooks) Copley; as well as his beloved daughter, Andrea Copley Smith, her husband, Dana Smith, and their children, Andrew, Lorian and Lilly, all of Proctorville, Ohio; his brother and sister-in-law, Clifford and Shirley Runyon of Ashtabula, Ohio; and several cousins. Andy was a gentle, quiet soul who enjoyed carpentry, woodworking and NASCAR. He could fix just about anything. He radiated love to his family and delighted in playing the role of Papaw, sneaking sweets and coffee to his adoring grandkids. Andy loved his First Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Kenova family. He volunteered his time with the Christmas Child Shoebox program, sharpening almost 10,000 pencils in one year. The family sends its appreciation to the staff in the Urology Unit, Post-anesthesia Care Unit and Intermediate Care Unit at St. Mary’s Medical Center, as well as the caring Hospice House staff. A private service is scheduled with Pastors Zach Johnson and Scott Byard officiating. Please respect our family’s wishes by observing social distancing and use of masks. Burial will be in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for FIMBC Christmas Child Shoebox shipping costs or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28.

