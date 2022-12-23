ANDREW JACKSON ADKINS, "Jack" 97 of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Dec. 20, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born March 27, 1925, a son of the late Joseph and Josephine Adkins. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lillie, that he visited daily at the cemetery until he was unable to do so. Also preceding him in death is son-in-law, Michael Hall; great-granddaughter Lillian Paige; brothers Herman, Emmitt, Garmen, Ernie, Emery, Audie; sisters Normal and Josephine; and special nephew, Junior Adkins. He is survived by his sister, Opal Bradshaw; son Sonny (Doris) Adkins; daughters Denita Adkins and Patricia Hall (Mike); special niece Daisy Keesee (that he called everyday) and nephew Randall Adkins (Jody); neighbor Carol Jobe; grandchildren that he adored and loved so much, Chaunessa (Bill) Reynolds, Timothy (Tiffany) Reynolds and Andrew (Courtney) Hall; great-grandchildren Megan Abel and Tyler Hysell; great- great-grandchildren Emma Reynolds, Liam Reynolds, Ryleigh Hall, Ava Hall, Archer Hall. Dad had very special nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Jack grew up at a young age taking care of his brothers and sisters after his mother died early in life. He retired from Huntington State Hospital along with his wife Lillie. He was baptized at Raccoon Creek Baptist Church by the late Ray Adkins. Exceptional husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle to his family. Loved gardening until health issues made it difficult. Always helped others as much as possible. Loved all his children, grandchildren and was very fond of his great-grandchildren. To say he will be missed would be an understatement. He taught his family about honesty, integrity, hard work and showed them what a man should be, and he will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jamie Clay officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Burial will follow at Hatfield Cemetery, Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
