ANDREW JACKSON WAITE III, 96, of Southern Pines, N.C., and formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died September 24, 2020, in First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, N.C. He was born March 10, 1924, in West Palm Beach, Fla., son of the late Daniel Webster and Lindsay Ellen Bates Waite. Until recent years, Andy was an active member of Paw Taw Square Dance Club, Rebel Rounders Round Dance Club and Harvest Club of Barboursville, W.Va. He worked as a commercial electrician for Pritchard Electric for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Martha Belle Boyles Waite, and his second wife, Ruby Grizzell Waite. He is survived by a brother, Richard Waite of Meriden, Conn.; many nieces and nephews; and will be sadly missed. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Cross Roads Cemetery, Philippi, W.Va. www.bolesfuneralhome.com or www.wrightfuneralhomeservices.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines, N.C., and Wright Funeral Home of Philippi, W.Va.
