ANDREW JOSEPH SHAUGHNESSY, 62, formerly of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. He was a former electrician for the old L&N Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert James and Joanne Altmiller Shaughnessy. He is survived by children, Margaret Shaughnessy (Levi Shull), Amelia Batiste (Ross), Lillian Shaughnessy and Andrew Shaughnessy; and siblings, Timothy Shaughnessy (Jo Ann), Alice Anne Shaughnessy-Begay (Ray), Mary Jo Shaughnessy and Sarah Ruth Shaughnessy (Phil Lehmkuhler). Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Highway. Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Kentucky Humane Society.

