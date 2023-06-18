Andrew Shwn Bias
ANDREW SHAWN BIAS, 27, of Barboursville, passed away June 9, 2023. He was born June 12, 1995, in Huntington, a son of Marlo Chaffin Carter of Milton and Stephen Bias of Barboursville and his wife Rachel. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Leonard and Ella Bartram and C.E. and Dorothy Wetherall; his cousin, Cody Skaggs; and uncle Robbie Skaggs. He is also survived by three sisters, Breanna Dufour of Barboursville, Trinity Dufour of Milton and Lillian Bias of Barboursville; brothers Max Anderson of Columbus, Ohio, and Shane Speaks of Huntington; uncle C.E. Chaffin (Michelle); aunt Kelly Skaggs; great-aunt Connie Wetherall; paternal grandparents David and Susan Bias of Barboursville; maternal grandparents Ray and Cathy Chaffin of Barboursville; cousins Mariya Johnson, Charlee Chaffin, Haleigh Harless and Taylor Skaggs; and several great-aunts and great-uncles. Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Wagoner. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

