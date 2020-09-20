On the evening of Thursday, September 3, 2020, ANDREW WILSON CROCKETT SR. entered into eternal rest at his home in Hawthorne, Florida, at the age of 71. The world has lost a devoted hero, husband, father, brother and friend. Andrew was born in Wayne, West Virginia, on August 23, 1949, to his parents, Andrew Crockett and Mary Stephenson. He was a decorated veteran who served two years in the Marine Corps and fought during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed spending time with family every chance he could, watching old Western movies, listening to old country/bluegrass music and fishing. Andrew is survived by his wife, Pamela Crockett, of 40 years; four sons, Elvis Crockett, Rudy (Rhonda) Crockett, Thomas (Veronica) Crockett, Andrew Crockett Jr.; two daughters, Cynthia Cabell and Mary (Paul) Skinner; grandchildren, Brady, Isaiah, Charity, Isaac and Jeremiah Crockett, Jasmine Brook and Brittney Sowards; four sisters, Victoria Queen, Fannie Jane Crockett, Darlene Stephenson and Betty (Anthony) Merritt; three brothers, Davey (Diane) Crockett, James (Angie) Crockett and Jessie Crockett; multiple great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mary; brothers, Billy Joe Crockett, Jack, Roger and Danny Ray Estep; sister, Lina Mae Estep; nieces, Mary and Jamie Crockett. A celebration of life with military honors will be held at The Crockett Cemetery located in Wayne, West Virginia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family welcomes all to attend.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body recovered near Camden Park
- STEPHEN MICHAEL ANDREW WARDEN
- Motorcycle club does drive-by drop-off of needed school supplies
- Dispute over broadband grant erupts in Huntington
- MU professor put on leave after offensive statement about Trump voters during class
- ‘Pick-your-own’ pumpkin patch opens in Milton
- Huntington recovery program gets nearly $1M loan guarantee
- BUSINESS BEAT: Jewel City Seafood reopens today in downtown Huntington
- Cabell Midland football player tests positive for COVID-19
- PHILLIP EDWARD COLLINS
Images
Collections
- Photos: Protest at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Photos: Homeschool skate event at Skateland
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, football
- Photos: Fall activities in Milton
- Photos: High School Soccer, Huntington High girls take on Cabell Midland
- Photos: The Paramount Players present "Beehive: The 60's Musical"
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Wheeling Park, football
- Photos: Heritage Farm We Learn Wednesday Event
- Photos: Run By the River Cross Country Meet
- Photos: Marshall vs. Appalachian State, football