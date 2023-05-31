Angela Bernice Hanley
ANGELA BERNICE HANLEY, 55 of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Michael Hanley, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, in Ironton, Ohio. She was born July 3, 1967, in South Williamson, Ky., a daughter of the late Dewey Kirk. Her sister Janet Leigh Cumpston also preceded her in death. She was the manager of the SMMC Emergency Department, Ironton Division. Survivors in addition to her husband include her mother, Bernice Walker Kirk of Branchland, her sister and brother-in-law, Teresa Preece (Gregory) of Lenore, W.Va., and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Funeral services at noon Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, with Rev. Doug Pendleton officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Friends call two hours prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

