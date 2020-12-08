ANGELA DAWN SPAULDING SMITH, 54, of Huntington, wife of Ronald Keith Smith, died Dec. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a certified nursing assistant. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, and livestreamed at www.hensonandkitchen.com, the funeral home Facebook and YouTube pages. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. 

