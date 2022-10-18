Maggie was a beautiful person inside and out. ANGELA MAE "MAGGIE" ADKINS, 30, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Stanley Adkins and Mary (Moe) Adkins of Huntington, W.Va. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her grandfather, David Adkins and two aunts, Treva Sullivan and Dannett Adkins. Maggie will be laid to rest beside her dad at Adkins Cemetery, Salt Rock. In addition to her mother, Maggie is also survived by her "Nana" Barbara Adkins; brothers Micah, Alex (Shane), Noah, Tadd, and Stanley Jr.; companion and the love of her life, Jason Hughes; grandmother Gloria White; cousin Stephanie (Kyle); Tyrel (Jo), Nikki, uncle "Bob" and several aunts, uncles, family and friends who will miss her dearly. Services will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Willis Gibson. Burial will be in Adkins Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wallace Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

