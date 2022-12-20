ANGELA SUE BENEDICT, 69 of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2022. She was born December 10, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Arnold "Corkey" and Isa Colegrove Felix. She was an active member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church and owner of Ladies Plus Consignment. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thurman "Bud" Benedict and Vada Irene Benedict. She is survived by her husband David Allen Benedict; two sons, Brad Benedict (Brandi) and Aaron Benedict (Caitlyn); grandchildren Brayden, Bryson, Jameson, Avelyn, Coleson, and Jackson; and one sister, Pam Browning (Steve); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, by Pastor Greg Lunsford and Jeff Benedict. Visitation will be from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Medical Center and everyone for their prayers and support. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

