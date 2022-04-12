ANGELIA CAROL McDONALD, 45, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 11 in Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. April 18 at the Jackson Avenue Baptist Church, Point Pleasant. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.  Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

