ANITA FELTY WOODRUM of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Greenup and Carter counties in Kentucky, left her earthly home Saturday June 17, 2023, while undergoing surgery at Saint Mary's Medical Center. She was born Nov 16, 1959, to Janice Justice Felty Miller and the late Bertis Felty. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lymon "Buddy" Woodrum, her daughter Lauren Elizabeth Oney, and a brother, Shannon Felty. Besides her mother she is survived by a daughter, Amy Simpson Moore, and her husband Tim, her sister Bobbie Clevenger, her stepfather Hershell Miller, stepdaughter Kelly Woodrum Bollinger, and her husband Dave; son-in-law Jerry McComas, four precious grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Brennan Moore, Lia Moore, Peyton McComas, and Silas McComas as well as a host of other family and a multitude of friends. Anita started her career working for CSXT at Raceland Car Shop and Huntington Locomotive Shop and after earning a degree in nursing from Marshall University, she began working at SMMC where she worked for many years. She was a Daughter of the American Revolution and staunch supporter of Barboursville Little League. A celebration of life will be held for Anita at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you