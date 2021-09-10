ANITA JO QUEEN-EVANS, 48, of Dunlow, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Evans. Survivors include her mother, Cathy Queen Evans of Ceredo, W.Va.; one brother, James D. (Sue) Evans of Ohio; a very special companion, Curtis Muncy of Dunlow; two fur-babies; three special nephews, Ryan, Derek and Jakeb Chapman, all of South Point, Ohio; as well as a very large family who loved her dearly. Procession will leave Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, to Queens Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, for graveside services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tommy Meddings officiating.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you