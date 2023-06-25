ANITA LYNNE HALL MURPHY, 70, of Barboursville, went to Heaven on Friday, June 23, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents Martha and Warner Hall, brother James Hall, and her grandson Braxton Gilpin. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Marty and her children Shannon (Captain Travis) Pinson of Atlanta, Ashley (Nick) Adkins of Huntington, Matt Murphy of Miami and Meghan (Donald) Edwards of Proctorville; her grandchildren, Kyle Jenkins, Cameron and Kiley Pinson, Hannah Gilpin, Kaeden Murphy, Cailyn, Kade, Lexi and Nicholas Adkins, Haley (Kirt) Shipley, and Donyele Edwards; as well as many dear friends. Mrs. Murphy was a teacher to many students over her career at Green Acres, Barboursville Elementary and Nichols Elementary. She was an avid animal lover and spent time with a local Pit Bull Rescue. She was also a very special member of Cyrus Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Lynne's name to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
