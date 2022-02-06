ANITA MARIE DINGESS, 45, of Palm Coast, Florida, went to be with the Lord on January 28, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, by Rev. Roger Mooney and Rev. James Bolen. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Anita was born April 11, 1975, in Huntington, to the late George and Carolyn Handley of Proctorville, Ohio. Anita was a 1993 graduate of Fairland High School. In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John and Lorraine Johnson; paternal grandparents, George and Virginia Handley; father-in-law, Philip Dingess; brother-in-law, Brian Wilson; great-nephew, baby Colton Knotts; and uncles, Jimmy Johnson, Mike Johnson, John Handley and Bill Handley. Anita is survived by her husband of 27 years, Phillip Dingess Jr.; brother, George Handley; mother-in-law, Wanda Dingess; sister-in-law, Juanita Wilson (Bruce Craft); nieces, Ashley Wilson (James Hamlin) of Huntington, Mary (RJ) Mills of Ironton, Ohio, Deanna Wilson; nephew, Glenn (Emily) Wilson of Tennessee; several great-nieces and -nephews; uncle and aunt, Joe and Lupe Handley of Knoxville, Tenn.; aunt, Helen Flavin of Lexington, Ky., Kenny and Fransisca Johnson of Houston, TX, Johnny and Lily Johnson of Chesapeake, Ohio, Donna Johnson of South Point, Ohio; and several cousins as well as Anita’s lovable fur babies, Mojo, Peeko, Meeko and Gus Gus. Pallbearers will be Philip Dingess, Bruce Craft, James Hamlin, George Bolen and Steven Douglas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
