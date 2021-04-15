It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of ANITA SUE WEBB after a short illness, on April 12, 2021. She was born November 10, 1939, in Gill, W.Va., to Ira and Era Bell Collins. Sue was a graduate of Marshall University and a retiree of the Head Start Program of 40 years, where her career was focused on the well-being of children and families across Lincoln County. Left behind are husband, Gary Webb; Madison Webb, Trinity Webb, Jamie Webb II and Jerremy Webb, Carol Webb and Jamie Webb, who reside with or near her; daughter, Nancy Workman; grandchildren, Cassandra Sue, Stephen Workman and their families; three great-granddaughters, Charlee and Anna Workman, Addison Daniels; sister, Kay Webb of Ranger, W.Va., and her family and the extended Webb, Smith and Miller families. Mrs. Webb was a Christian, now with the Lord. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, April 17, 2021, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Joey Ferguson officiating. The burial will follow in the Webb Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with masks and social distancing encouraged.

