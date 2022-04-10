ANN B. MOORE, age 91, of Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away into the arms of Jesus April 3, 2022, surrounded by her family. Ann was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tenn., and a member of the shoebox ministry at Impact Church in Kingston, TN. Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Moore, who passed away less than nine months ago. She is also preceded by her grandson, Joshua Moore, son, Tom Moore, and daughter-in-law, Lynn Moore. Ann is survived by her son, David (Mary) Moore of Virginia Beach, Va., and her daughters, Lee Ann Eaves of Knoxville, Tenn., and Carol Hosmer (Terry) of Kingston, Tenn. Ann was a proud Maw Maw, Mamaw and Memaw to grandchildren, Jeremy Moore, Michelle Griffin, Michael Eaves, Andrew T. Moore, Andrew J. Moore and Ryan Moore; great-grandchildren, Brandon Moore, Mya Moore, Trey Griffin, Kylee Griffin, Hunter Massengill, Harlee Griffin and Maeson Eaves. She also had the title of “Aunt Annie” to many nieces and nephews. Ann retired from Cabell County Schools in Huntington, W.Va., where she taught as a homebound teacher. Ann helped start the program for teaching homebound pregnant girls at the local Vocational School so they could finish their education. Ann was a prime example of a Proverbs 31 wife. She ministered by her husband’s side in starting a church, leading Sunday school, teaching AWANA, singing in the choir, leading Bible studies in her home and being a house parent at Smokey Mountain Ministries in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. After retirement, Ann also volunteered along with her husband at Give Kids The World in Kissimmee, FL, and most recently volunteered each week at Impact Church in Kingston, Tenn., with their Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry. She was a wife of noble character, and her children rise up and call her blessed. Ann’s entire life was spent loving God and loving others. Her greatest joy was reading her Bible and talking to everyone she met about how good Jesus was to her. Family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Weaver Funeral Home of Knoxville, with the service following, Rev. Mark Braddom officiating. Family and friends gathered Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. for a 10 a.m. interment at East Tennessee Veterans’ Cemetery, with Tim Kelman leading the graveside service. Special thanks to Caris Hospice of Knoxville, who cared for Ann the past week, and Bev Fritts, who cared for Ann the past several months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Impact Church for their shoebox ministry. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 1057, Kingston, TN 37763. Memories may be left at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Principal accused of victim blaming suspended for unrelated reasons
- Father-daughter duo finds hidden egg in Herald-Dispatch contest
- Huntington Middle School teacher accused of body shaming
- Groundbreaking set for new Proctorville area senior center
- Teen runs against doctor in W.Va. House 26 Democrat primary
- Hurricane man sentenced on child porn charges
- Local ‘American Idol’ contestant advances to Hollywood Week
- BUSINESS BEAT: 20th Street Tudor's Biscuit World celebrating quarter century in Huntington
- Marshall football offers two Knights scholarships
- Kinsey to return to Herd; Slay hired as assistant
Collections
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Lincoln County, softball
- Photos: Salvation Army conducts senior prom
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 6th
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston
- Photos: Marshall football spring practice, Monday
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center hosts Eggciting Egg Hunt
- Photos: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
- Photos: Huntington vs. Hurricane, baseball
- Photos: Hite-Saunders students tour HMA
- Photos: Sensitive Bunny at the Ashland Town Center