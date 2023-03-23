ANN CAROLYN TURNBULL TOMKIES of Willow Park, Texas, formerly of Huntington, died March 5 at her daughter's home. She was a teacher at Peyton, Ensign and Monroe Elementary schools in Huntington. Funeral service was at 2:30 p.m. March 17 at Greenwood Chapel with a visitation an hour prior and burial in Greenwood Memorial Park. Greenwood Chapel, 3100 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth, Texas, directed arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you