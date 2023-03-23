ANN CAROLYN TURNBULL TOMKIES of Willow Park, Texas, formerly of Huntington, died March 5 at her daughter's home. She was a teacher at Peyton, Ensign and Monroe Elementary schools in Huntington. Funeral service was at 2:30 p.m. March 17 at Greenwood Chapel with a visitation an hour prior and burial in Greenwood Memorial Park. Greenwood Chapel, 3100 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth, Texas, directed arrangements.
