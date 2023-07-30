ANN GIOVANNA "GEE" DEVENY, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away July 26, 2023, at the Woodlands Retirement Community. She was born July 19, 1928, in Fairmont, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jack Pirozzolo and Mary Dolores Yanero. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Edwin Deveny Jr., three sons: Jack, Chris and Paul Deveny; three sisters: Bethea Basille, Jacqueline Rowand and Rose Marie Martin. When the youngest of her nine children entered elementary school Gee headed for college and earned an undergraduate and graduate degree from Marshall University, then taught social studies at Enslow Junior High and continued teaching in the Sarasota County School System in Englewood, Florida. She was politically active in the League of Women Voters, Cabell County Community Action, Parent Child Center Mobile Dental Clinics, School Readiness Programs, and Retired Educators Association. Gee was a generous soul and remained involved in the education of children and people in need. She is survived by six children, Mary Alice Deveny, Laura Ann Deveny, Joseph Patrick Deveny, James Michael "Mickey" Deveny, Joan Marie LaBadie, and Charles Brooks Deveny; six loving grandchildren, Robert Beau Harrison, Emily Laine Harrison, Nicholas LaBadie, Andrew LaBadie, Joseph Tyler Deveny, Casey Deveny (fiancé Brandon Davis) and three great-grandchildren, Hollie and Johnny Dotson, and Elijah Joseph Deveny. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of one's choice. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarepenter.com.
