ANN JULIENNE KENYON PRESTON, of Kenova, born December 14, 1951, was called home to dance with the angels on the morning of September 17, 2021. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Jerry; daughters, Julie Dinius and Jenny Honaker; two grandsons, Colt Shaddix and Kaleb Dinius; granddaughter, Ashley Dinius. She is also survived by her sister, Cinda Lucas (Gary), and brother, Craig Porter; a special sister-in-law, Joann Preston; niece, Kathy Liston (Richard); nephew, Dan Preston (Marianne); her lifelong best friend, Pam Poff; along with a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Those meeting her at the Pearly Gates to escort her home include her beloved mother, Phyllis Porter; grandmother, Mae Noel; sister, Pam Rhodes; special sister-in-law, Judy Dickerson; special brother-in-law, Joe Preston; and her beloved mother and father-in-law, Nola and G.W. Preston. Ann enjoyed life to its fullest. She enjoyed tending her flowers, especially the roses. She loved watching the birds, her favorites being the cardinals and hummingbirds. She loved her cats and spoiled them all, especially Runt. There will be no services. The family will have a celebration of life at a later time. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Starbucks, Qdoba, Papa John’s coming to Stadium Center in Huntington
- Herd collapses in 42-38 loss to ECU
- Developers continue revitalization efforts in downtown Huntington
- Chuck Landon: Why is MU's attendance so low?
- Family seeks answers three years after man went missing from Grayson Lake
- W.Va.’s world-leading virus surge pushes hospitals, first responders to breaking point
- RUTH CHRIST SULLIVAN
- Autism pioneer Ruth Sullivan dies at 97
- Lesage airport becomes private airstrip following sale
- Sobriety checkpoint to take place Sept. 23
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before East Carolina game
- Photos: Young Thundering Herd meets at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest Parade
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, men's soccer
- Photos: Poage Landing Days
- Photos: East Carolina defeats Marshall, 42-38
- Photos: A Fairfield Community Celebration of Gratitude for Dr. And Mrs. Jerome Gilbert
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest pancake breakfast
- Photos: Open Studio clay class at HMA