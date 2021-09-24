ANN JULIENNE KENYON PRESTON, of Kenova, born December 14, 1951, was called home to dance with the angels on the morning of September 17, 2021. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Jerry; daughters, Julie Dinius and Jenny Honaker; two grandsons, Colt Shaddix and Kaleb Dinius; granddaughter, Ashley Dinius. She is also survived by her sister, Cinda Lucas (Gary), and brother, Craig Porter; a special sister-in-law, Joann Preston; niece, Kathy Liston (Richard); nephew, Dan Preston (Marianne); her lifelong best friend, Pam Poff; along with a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Those meeting her at the Pearly Gates to escort her home include her beloved mother, Phyllis Porter; grandmother, Mae Noel; sister, Pam Rhodes; special sister-in-law, Judy Dickerson; special brother-in-law, Joe Preston; and her beloved mother and father-in-law, Nola and G.W. Preston. Ann enjoyed life to its fullest. She enjoyed tending her flowers, especially the roses. She loved watching the birds, her favorites being the cardinals and hummingbirds. She loved her cats and spoiled them all, especially Runt. There will be no services. The family will have a celebration of life at a later time. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you