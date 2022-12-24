ANNA BELLE GLENN, 77 of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was born November 26, 1945, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late, William Anderson Black and Hazel Virginia Wray Black. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Gary Glenn and by two brothers, William Black and David Black. She is survived by her children, Julie Glenn and Adam Glenn; one sister, Mary Lou Spurlock (Dwayne); one brother, Randy Lynn Black (LeeAnn); sisters-in-law Mildred Black, Libby Black and Anita Jeffers; brother-in-law Keith Glenn (Barbara); and a host of nieces, nephews and church family. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Alan Frye officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
