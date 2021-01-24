ANNA ELEANOR IRONS LEWIS, 88, of Stockbridge, Ga., passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Kenova with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Interment will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Eleanor was born November 6, 1932, in Kenova, a daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy Smith Irons. She graduated from Buffalo High School, Class of 1950, was an honor graduate of Wiseman Business School and was a graduate of Marshall University, receiving her BA and Master’s degrees. She was a former teacher at Prichard, Buffalo and Ceredo-Kenova. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a cousin. Survivors include her beloved husband, Maxwell L. “Max” Lewis; one son, Michael Lewis; one daughter, Myra Jeanne Beckley (Steve); two grandchildren, Amanda Mader (Joseph) and Caleb Beckley; and two great-grandsons, Michael and Robert Mader. Friends may call one hour prior to the service Monday, January 25, 2021, at the church. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

