ANNA FAYE RAY, 85, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away June 26, 2022. She was born June 25, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ebbie and Lola Cummins Braley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver Ray. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. According to her wishes, services were private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

