Anna Francis Thomas Handley
ANNA FRANCIS "SAPPY" THOMAS HANDLEY, 89, affectionately known as "Nany" by many, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 8, 2023. Sappy was born in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, on September 9, 1933, the daughter of Josephine and Richard Thomas.

Sappy was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 45 years, Ernest Handley; her son, Todd Handley; her parents; her sisters, Jane Ann Thomas, Era Mae Rollins, and Josephine Hanes; her brother, Dick Thomas; her daughter-in-law, Sue Handley; her good friend, Dottie Campbell; and her loving dog, Tally.

