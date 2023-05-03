Anna Grace Workman

ANNA GRACE WORKMAN, 92 of Huntington, W.Va., a loving mother to her children, passed from this life into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on April 26, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Preceding her in death are her sons, Edward Ronk, Raymond Ronk, Melvin Ronk, and John Hunt. She is survived by Larry Ronk (Barbara) of Huntington; Donald Ronk of South Charleston; Virginia Simmons of New London, Iowa; Sheila Tomblin (Roger) of Huntington; Kelly Bryan (Dana) of Huntington; Jimmy Hunt (Kathy) of Huntington; Billy Hunt of Huntington; her sister, Leotta Faber (Frank) of Kenna; and a special friend, David. Honoring her wishes, there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you