ANNA JEAN BLACKWOOD, 96, of Milton, W.Va., passed away August 11, 2023. She was born November 19, 1926, in Milton, a daughter of the late Charles D. and Halla Nan Dudley Wilkinson. She was a member of Milton United Methodist Church where she was active in the choir and worked in the nursery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Blackwood; daughter Roberta "Bobbi" Jo Wells; brothers Charles Dudley Wilkinson, Wandall Bartlett Wilkinson, David Carroll Wilkinson, and James Gail Wilkinson. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn McGinnis of Milton; grandchildren John Jason Hess (Sarah), Kyle Patrick Smith (Candace), Heather Leigh Wells and Lyndsy Jo Herndon (Ryan); great-grandchildren Taylor Hess, Adam Hoffman, Anna Hoffman, Brackston Carter, Emma Jean Dillow and Frances Jo Herndon; and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Staff of Paramount Assisted Living for their excellent care of my mother, and special friends, Steve Martin, Jackie Allen, Pam Fugate, Diane Sheets, Birdie McCoy, and her best friend Mildred Blake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Milton United Methodist Church, 1007 Church Street, Milton, WV 25541. Graveside services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
