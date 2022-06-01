ANNA JEAN O'BRIEN, 83, of Fort Gay, widow of Billy Joe O'Brien, died May 31 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 2 at Oak Grove Church, Fort Gay. Burial following in O'Brien Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 1 Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.

