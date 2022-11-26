ANNA JEANNE PETTERSEN HENSLEY, born August 8, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of P.N. Pettersen (Risor, Norway) and Gladys Atkins (Louisa, Ky), passed away Nov. 21, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital at the age of ninety-five years, three months, and thirteen days.
Anna lived for over 50 years in Tampa, Florida, relocating to Huntington in 2019. She attended Huntington High School and Marshall University and had a long career with Unisys Corporation.
She is preceded in death by husband Thomas Marshall Hensley and brother Paul Pettersen. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Thomas M. Hensley Jr. (Jenna) of Clarksville, Ga., and Steve Hensley (Frances) of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren Elizabeth Trimble (Cody) of Lexington, Ky., Anna Hester (Ford) of Gainesville, Ga., and Tommy Hensley of Gainesville, Ga.; great-grandchildren Clay, Ellie and Reid Trimble, Lane and Millie Hester, and Henry Hensley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hensley Family Scholarship through the Marshall University Foundation.
At this time there are no services scheduled with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
