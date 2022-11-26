ANNA JEANNE PETTERSEN HENSLEY, born August 8, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of P.N. Pettersen (Risor, Norway) and Gladys Atkins (Louisa, Ky), passed away Nov. 21, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital at the age of ninety-five years, three months, and thirteen days.

Anna lived for over 50 years in Tampa, Florida, relocating to Huntington in 2019. She attended Huntington High School and Marshall University and had a long career with Unisys Corporation.

