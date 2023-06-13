ANNA LOIS MYERS, 98 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Paramount Senior Living. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday June 13, at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends after noon. Private burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. She was born April 14, 1925, in Huntington, daughter of the late Cornie Edward and Jessie Elizabeth Ward Myers. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters. Anna retired from City National Bank, the former 20th Street Bank. She was a member of ReClaim Church. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to ReClaim Church, 3135 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25705. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
