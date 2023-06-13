ANNA LOIS MYERS, 98 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Paramount Senior Living. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday June 13, at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends after noon. Private burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. She was born April 14, 1925, in Huntington, daughter of the late Cornie Edward and Jessie Elizabeth Ward Myers. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters. Anna retired from City National Bank, the former 20th Street Bank. She was a member of ReClaim Church. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to ReClaim Church, 3135 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25705. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you