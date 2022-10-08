Anna Lou Bell
SYSTEM

ANNA LOU BELL, 85 of Ranger, W.Va., went to be with the Lord and was reunited with her beloved husband Sunday, October 2, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Ministers Jesse Williamson and Hoss Farley. Burial will follow in Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville, W.Va.

She was born September 27, 1937, in Kiahsville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Joseph Taylor and Carrie Caldwell Taylor. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. Anna lived a happy and productive life centered around her family. She was a daily example of grace, steadfastness, and forbearance.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you