ANNA LOUISE CLARK, 74, of Huntington, widow of Charles Clark Jr., passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by her family members, Pastor Darrell Clark and Pastor Dustin Clark. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born December 7, 1947, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lawrence Jefferson and Ruth Elizabeth May Vaughan. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant, having retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by brother, Charles Vaughan; sister-in-law, Linda Clark; brothers-in-law, Gregory Ballengee and Wesley Galyon; special aunt, Margaret Burcham; and special uncle and aunt, Junior and Sherry Wallace. Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Charles “Chuck” and LaWanda Clark and Daniel Clark; granddaughter, Susan Erwin Conley and her husband Brandon; great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Conley; siblings, Mary Galyon, Roger Dale Vaughan, Agnes Vaughan and Nada Stanley; in-laws, Diana Ballengee and Darrell and Debbie Clark and David Clark; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Reger Funeral Home website. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

