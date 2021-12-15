ANNA LOUISE CLARK, 74, of Huntington, widow of Charles Clark Jr., passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by her family members, Pastor Darrell Clark and Pastor Dustin Clark. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born December 7, 1947, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lawrence Jefferson and Ruth Elizabeth May Vaughan. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant, having retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by brother, Charles Vaughan; sister-in-law, Linda Clark; brothers-in-law, Gregory Ballengee and Wesley Galyon; special aunt, Margaret Burcham; and special uncle and aunt, Junior and Sherry Wallace. Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Charles “Chuck” and LaWanda Clark and Daniel Clark; granddaughter, Susan Erwin Conley and her husband Brandon; great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Conley; siblings, Mary Galyon, Roger Dale Vaughan, Agnes Vaughan and Nada Stanley; in-laws, Diana Ballengee and Darrell and Debbie Clark and David Clark; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Reger Funeral Home website. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three sorority members accepted into MU med school
- Huntington man dies in Williamson shooting; man arrested
- Used car dealership owner convicted in $4.3 million Toyota fraud case
- Police continue to investigate missing baby case in Huntington
- KEVIN RAY KEATON
- Prison sentence sought for Hurricane woman convicted in Capitol riot
- Lainey Armistead: Athletes need WV’s Save Women’s Sports Act
- DEP assesses $325K penalty on Huntington for water pollution violations
- DONNA KAY LEWIS
- With committee formed, Marshall starts search for new athletic director
Collections
- Photos: 2021 West Virginia State Cheer Championships
- Photos: Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
- Photos: 2021 Winter Commencement
- Photos: Holiday open house at Heritage Station
- Photos: Farewell ceremony for MU President Jerome Gilbert
- Photos: Monthly homeschool skate event at Skateland
- Photos: Huntington vs. Peninsula Catholic, boys basketball
- Photos: Santa Claus visits Gallaher Village Square
- Photos: Huntington Police Department conducts promotion ceremony
- Photos: Huntington St. Joe vs. Buffalo, girls basketball