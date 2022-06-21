ANNA LOUISE MORRIS, 72, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022. Born August 9, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Mildred Gillenwater. She was also preceded in death by her husband Lewis Morris. She is survived by her four children, Philip (Jennifer) Morris of Milton, Janet (Jimmie) McCormack of Texas, Mary Sue (Tim) Nicely of Barboursville and Hank (Angie) Morris of Milton; two step-sons, Teddy and Danny Morris; seven grandchildren, Keisha (Kevin) Benner, Colby (Heather) Napier, Cheyanne Morris, Kristina McCormack, Austin Morris, Kristina Gillenwater and Hunter Morris; several step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several step- great-grandchildren. She had four sisters, Jenny (Ivan) Cremeans, Paulette (Roger) Black, Kathy (Fred) Denbow, Mary (Jerry) Sanders and three brothers, Lonnie (Sue) Gillenwater, the late David (Kathy) Gillenwater, and Billy Lee (Christie) Gillenwater. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor James Jobe. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
