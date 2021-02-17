ANNA MAE HENSON PETERS, 90, of Warner Robins, Ga., widow of Russell E. Peters, died Feb. 12. She retired from Robins Air Force Base. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 21, Peter’s Chapel Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation in Warner Robins from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 14 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 

