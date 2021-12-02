ANNA MAE LEGGE GRANT, 86, formerly of Westerville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on November 25, 2021. Anna was born June 21, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., to Ernest R. and Mercedes Adkins Legge, who preceded her in death. Anna was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Grant Sr., brothers, Fred Legge, Leon Legge and Patricia Legge Harper. Survived by daughter, Anna L. (Gary) Rodgers of Sunbury, Ohio; son, Donald Jr. (April) of Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Judd) Beaver, Culloden, W.Va., Sue (Gary) Carroll, Hurricane, W.Va.; and brother-in-law, Denver Grant, Hurricane, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Gini Legge, Port Orange, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. Anna was a member of Central College Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of Ruth Circle and The Friends Committee. She loved to work outside in her yard and with her many flowers. She also loved music and karaoke, and she could often be seen and heard at Rick and Patty’s Karaoke. Visitation will be Friday, December 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus. Burial will be at Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Michael J. Fox Foundation. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

