ANNA MARIE ARCHER, 45, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on the morning of January 21, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Robert Archer and their two beautiful daughters, Molly, and Macy. Anna is also survived by her parents Clyde and Judy Miles of Mineral Wells; her brother Matt McPhail, niece Kelsey and her son Kaleb McPhail of Lancaster, Ohio; niece Sydney McPhail of Houston, Texas; uncle Mike Scarberry and his family, Pam, Lindsay, and Nick of Pensacola, Fla. Anna grew up in Mineral Wells, W.Va., and graduated as a cheerleader at Parkersburg South High School. She was member of the dance team at Marshall University. Upon graduation, she dove into her true passion of teaching young kids in her science class. Anna loved her students at Barboursville and Huntington Middle Schools. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her two daughters. Anna would light up a room as she never met a stranger. She loved movies, picnics, and relaxing with a good book on the beach. Always the host of the party, Anna enjoyed cooking for guests and cheering for her daughters at their sporting events. She was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church, 1124 Fifth Avenue, Huntington, W.Va., where there will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday, January 30. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made to her beloved church (www.umc.com) or the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org). Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
