ANNA MARIE SARTON SHINGLETON, 28, of Glenwood, W.Va., wife of Jeremy Shingleton, died April 17 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 25 at Beacon of Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church, Huntington; visitation will be two hours before service. Arrangements are with Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

