Anna Marie Spurlock
SYSTEM

ANNA MARIE SPURLOCK, 58 of Branchland, W.Va., passed away January 7, 2023. She was born October 2, 1964, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Harry Spurlock and Barbara Sue Hatfield Martin. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Curtis Spurlock. She is survived by her son, Scott Spurlock, Huntington, W.Va.; brother Larry Spurlock; granddaughters Haylie Ann Spurlock and Josie Dawn Baker; nephew Cody Lee Spurlock. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you