ANNA ROSE “MEEMAW” ADKINS, 80, of Huntington, formerly of Meadow Creek, went home to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, following a short illness. Born June 26, 1940, at Nimitz, she was a daughter of the late Adolphus Andrew and Clara Ray Parker Thompson. Rose was a member of Low Gap Methodist Church. She was a former employee of H&R Block, Jimmy’s T.V. and the Summers County Clerk’s Office. Rose enjoyed attending church activities, sewing, gardening and most of all spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Angela Rose “Kiki” Adkins Ott; two sisters, Mary Lou Agnew and Nita Bishop; one brother, Don Thompson; two brothers-in-law, Bobby Chisholm and Wilkins Agnew; and one sister-in-law, Janice Thompson. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 58 years, Hobert Adkins; one son, Jay Adkins and wife Pam of Huntington; two grandchildren, Will and Delaney of Huntington; one brother, William A. Thompson of Nimitz; one sister, Nean Chisholm of Carrolton, Va.; one sister-in-law, Lois Thompson of North, Va.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside service and burial will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Parker Cemetery on Leatherwood Road at 331 Parker Lane, Nimitz, with Pastor William A. Thompson officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2 p.m. Saturday prior to services. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Morrisey says he's not quarantining after Trump White House meeting
- Mingo County woman honored for work as COVID-19 nurse charged in shooting
- Britt's brigade: A South Point mother tackles breast cancer
- More businesses opening at The Summit
- Work begins to transform Mountain Health Arena plaza
- Mildred-Mitchell Bateman Hospital nurse dies of COVID-19
- More than 30 in Ohio indicted on drug possession charges
- Virgin Hyperloop picks WV for developing its high-speed travel system
- TODD WEBSTER HANDLEY
- Huntington gives $325K to employees for COVID-19 expenses
Images
Collections
- Photos: Corn maze at Cooper Family Farms
- Photos: Marshall vs. Western Kentucky, football
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Send off celebration for Dr. Neal Gibbins
- Photos: Paint & Sip Session at Marshall University
- Photos: Eagle Scout project underway at Spring Hill Elementary
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Grandview Heights, football
- Photos: 18th annual Ride With Cops
- Photos: State Treasurer John Perdue visits kids at Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: Memphis Tennessee Garrison House restoration project ribbon-cutting