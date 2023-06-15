ANNAGENE ADKINS, 90, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on June 13, 2023. She was born on June 2, 1933, a daughter of the late Strother and Blanche Toney Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Paul Michael Booth and Pastor Roger Perry. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Minis Adkins, twin grandsons, Derek and Dustin Adkins, grandson-in-law Daniel Earp; and thirteen brother and sisters. Annagene is survived by her son, Michael Adkins (Kim); Valerie Finley and Helen Ramsey (Keith) all of Wayne, W.Va.; grandchildren Megan Barnhart (Matt), Chase Adkins (Jordan), Mendy Earp (Larry Copley), Vanity Gastin, Candice Plymale (Brett), Stephen Ramsey, Destiny Ramsey, Brianna Ramsey; great-grandchildren Ethan, Wes, Ella, Liam, and Maya Cassidy, Danya Earp, Evie and Thor Adkins, Bear Barnhart, Audrey Gastin, Camille Plymale, Lucian Ramsey; brothers George Adkins of Wayne, W.Va., and Asbury Adkins (Joann) of Columbus, Ohio; one sister in- law, Linda Adkins of Wayne, West Virginia. She was a member of Canada Chapel Church and a retired custodian from Wayne County Schools. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
