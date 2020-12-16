ANNE AGEE FIDLER, 64, fought a courageous battle with breast cancer and surrendered only to the love of Jesus on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He brought her the ultimate healing and reward she deserved. Anne was born on February 6, 1956, to the late William Floyd Agee and Patricia Parker Agee of Huntington, West Virginia. Anne graduated from Huntington High School in Huntington, West Virginia, and went on to study at Salem College for Women in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Anne was the quintessential Navy Wife. She was an excellent multitasker who was able to manage her household and raise three wonderful children, much of the time on her own while her husband was serving his country. When duty necessitated Anne to throw a Navy Party, no one could do it better. Her ability to run the household, entertain guests, and a love of adventure and travel made her the perfect military spouse. With organizational skills that she perfected in her home life, Anne became a deacon in the church she loved, First Presbyterian Church of Goldsboro. Her skills, talents and love were of great value to the congregation and staff of the church. A service to celebrate and remember Anne’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, Goldsboro. The family will greet friends following the service at the church, and respectfully reminds those attending the service to practice social distancing guidelines. Streaming of the memorial service will be available. Left to live in the love and light brought to us through Anne are her husband, John E. Fidler Jr. of Goldsboro; their three children, Patricia Jane Fidler Gray (Lindsay Garth Gray) of Wilmington, William Agee Fidler (Nicolette Ash) of Raleigh and John Edwin Fidler III “Tripp” of Wilmington; three sisters, Susan Brown of Lexington, Kentucky, Trisha Geatz of Lexington, Kentucky, and Amy Gleaton of Pawley’s Island, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 1101 E. Ash Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
