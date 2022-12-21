ANNE ALEXANDER IMPERI, 101 of Huntington, WV passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Fr. Tijo George officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. A Christian Wake Service will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a visitation until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Beard Mortuary.
Born in Indianapolis, Ind., she grew up in Grand Rapids, Mich., where she went to Catholic Junior College (now Aquinas), then graduated from the University of Michigan and taught music and English in Grand Rapids.
She married her college sweetheart, Leo, moved with him to New York City and finally to Huntington in 1953, where Leo joined the Marshall Music Faculty. Anne and Leo gave life to ten children, four sons, Gregory of Gainesville, Fla., David (Royce)of Huntington, Peter of Las Vegas, and Andrew (Sarah Beth) of Nashville, Tenn.; six daughters, Cynthia, now with the Lord, Martha Mishoe (John) of Huntington, Cecile Smith (Ron) of Columbus, Ohio, Leanne Imperi of Huntington, Amy Allen of McKinney, Texas, and Gianna Vennari of Lexington, Ky. Her legacy also includes 31 grandchildren, and 44 great-grandchildren to preserve and renew the world. Also, numerous nieces and nephews and their families will remember Auntie Anne with love.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, William Raymond and Helen Dipple Alexander; her beloved and unforgettable husband, Leo; her precious daughter Cindy; two brothers and their wives, Bill Alexander (Helen) and Jim Alexander (Mary); one sister, Sylvia Logan; Leo's brother Aldo and wife Mary and Leo's sisters and their husbands Helen Alexander (Bill), Louis Labozzetta (Joe), and Irene Geglio (Tony).
In her student days, Anne held various summer jobs; waitress, department store clerk, bank clerk, and weapons inspector during WWII. While married she mastered the most important and difficult job of being a mother. She also worked as an office typist and as an accompanist for Dickenson's School of Dance. She was a volunteer organist at Our Lady of Fatima for 11 years and as a volunteer at Contact, a 24-hour Hot Line Counseling Ministry.
In 1973 she established Birthright of Huntington where she served as Director for 23 years, working tirelessly with pregnant girls and women to give them hope, help and an option to the terrible plague of abortion. Countless babies' lives were saved in those years by this work which is very close to her heart; she always said, "while there are many fine and worthwhile achievements in this life, a child is the only one that will last forever."
In her later years, she was especially blessed to have had her children as her wonderful caregivers and her dear friend Fr. Jim Sobus as her spiritual guide. Her life was still full of beloved church friends and her loving and caring family. She was a great sports fan, especially of Thundering Herd Basketball and Football, and Cincinnati Reds Baseball. For years, she crocheted beautiful afghans for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who cherish these works of art.
Anne asked that we pray for her eternal happiness. In lieu of flowers she would love a rosary, or a mass offered for her. Anne will be sorely missed, but we know she is joyfully with her husband, Leo and daughter Cindy, her parents and siblings and dear friends who have welcomed her into eternal glory with open arms.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JEFFREY ALAN SWARTEK SR., 70, of Huntington, died December 14, 2022, at his home. He is surv…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.