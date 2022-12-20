ANNE ALEXANDER IMPERI, 101 of Huntington, widow of Leo Imperi, died Dec. 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. A Christian Wake Service will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a visitation until 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Beard Mortuary. She established Birthright of Huntington. In lieu of flowers she would love a rosary, or a mass offered for her. www.beardmortuary.com.

