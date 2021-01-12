ANNE BOWER JOHNSON MAXWELL, 84, of Lexington, VA, formerly of Huntington, WV, died January 8, 2021. Anne was born January 6, 1937, in Bedford, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Marie Johnson; and her brother, Ed Johnson. Anne is survived by her husband of 61 years, Tom Maxwell; her sister, Jean Cashion; her four children, their spouses and 12 grandchildren, Anne (Bill) McGee, Sam, Jack and Teddy McGee; Mary (Bill) Frothingham, Max and Emily Frothingham; Michael (Helen) Maxwell, Thomas, Peter, John and Charlotte Maxwell; and Joseph (Juliana) Maxwell, Wyatt, Rudy and Hadley Maxwell. Having spent most of her life in Huntington, Anne was a dedicated volunteer for a number of charitable and public service organizations, most often in leadership roles. Anne was appointed by Governor Arch Moore to the West Virginia Human Rights Commission, where she served for eight years. She served on the boards for Cammack Children’s Center, Branches, The Huntington Museum of Art, Junior League of Huntington, Catholic Community Services, Prestera Center Foundation, Hospice of Huntington, Time Out and Family Services. She volunteered as a den mother for the Cub Scouts, a troop leader for the Girl Scouts and a Sunday school teacher. A life-long student, Anne graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Mary Washington College, pursued a graduate degree in History at Marshall University and earned her Master's of Social Work at West Virginia University. In recent years she audited classes at Washington and Lee University. Anne was an excellent golfer and tennis player, an impressive bridge partner, a world traveller and an accomplished pianist. Known for her soft southern accent, her vivacious personality and active spirit were demonstrated throughout her life whether as the head cheerleader in high school or leading sing-alongs for residents of the nearby senior center. A self-described extrovert, the social limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic were especially difficult for her in the final months of her life. No services are planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
