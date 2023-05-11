Anne Harvey Gwinn Fox
ANNE HARVEY GWINN FOX, 87, of Richmond, Va., died peacefully, surrounded by family on May 7, 2023. Anne was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on May 30, 1935. She graduated from St. Anne's School, attended Wellesley College and graduated from Sweet Briar College.

While at Sweet Briar, she accepted a blind date with a fellow West Virginian, Jay Fox, who attended Washington & Lee University. The result was 63 years of marriage and four children. After Anne and Jay married in 1957, they moved to Richmond where Anne volunteered with several community organizations which included St. Stephen's Episcopal Church as Altar Guild Chair and Vestry member. She also served on the church's May Fair House committee and as the Sunday School Director. She was a member of the Junior League of Richmond and served as the 1976 Book & Author Dinner Chair. She was a member of the Council of the VMFA, The Woman's Club, the Society of Colonial Dames of America and the Country Club of Virginia.

