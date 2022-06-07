Annetta Poling

ANNETTA POLING of Weeki Wachee, Florida, was born March 6, 1947, and went to be with her Lord on April 27, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. June 11, 2022, at New Covenant Pentecostal Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Associate Pastor Greg Milam will be conducting the services, and all those who wish to pay respects are welcome to join. Annetta is survived by her loving husband, Jim Poling of Weeki Wachee, Florida, and her brother, Michael Ansell of Barboursville, W.Va.

