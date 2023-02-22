Annis Lee Perry Williams
SYSTEM

On Monday, February 20, 2023, ANNIS LEE PERRY WILLIAMS, 96, of Kenova, W.Va., went to be with Jesus, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. She was born on September 28, 1926, in West Logan, W.Va.

She is survived by her husband Bob Williams whom she met while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While Bob was on leave from the Army they met and fell in love and were married less than a year later in June of 1953 in Bob's hometown of Reading, Pa., and were married for nearly 70 years.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you