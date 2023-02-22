On Monday, February 20, 2023, ANNIS LEE PERRY WILLIAMS, 96, of Kenova, W.Va., went to be with Jesus, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. She was born on September 28, 1926, in West Logan, W.Va.
She is survived by her husband Bob Williams whom she met while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While Bob was on leave from the Army they met and fell in love and were married less than a year later in June of 1953 in Bob's hometown of Reading, Pa., and were married for nearly 70 years.
Annis Lee was preceded in death by her parents Greenway and Mary Smith Perry Trent, five brothers: infant brother Paul Freeman Perry, Billy Perry, Carlos Perry, Thurman Perry and Armanas Perry. Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, one daughter, Christi Baker and one son, Perry and (Marsha) Williams. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Donny Baker, Shelbi Baker and Maria Williams and a host of nieces and nephews. Annis Lee was saved many years ago at the 18th Street United Baptist Church and one of her very favorite verses was this.
2 Corinthians 5:8 "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord."
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at noon at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio with visitation one hour prior to the service, at 11 a.m.
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneral.com.
