ANTHONY DANIEL PERRY FRANCE, 30 of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, October 1, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Fred Ferguson, Rick Perdue and Charlie Spears. Burial will follow in Daniel Perry Cemetery. He was born June 18, 1991, in Dunlow, W.Va., a son of Danielle Maxine Perry Daniel (Jay) of Dunlow, W.Va., and Shawn France of Pike County, Ohio. Anthony was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic for CS Heavy Equipment Repair and was a member of the Operators Engineers Local #66. He was also a member and trustee at the Wayne Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Juanita and Leon France. Additional survivors include his loving wife, Caylin Rebecca Bradshaw France; a daughter, Aubree Mae France; a sister, Kacey Newsome of Dunlow, W.Va.; two brothers, Storm France of Pike County, Ohio, Austin Daniel of Richmond, Ky.; his grandparents, Daniel and Maxine Perry of Dunlow, W.Va., Donna Coalgrove of Genoa, W.Va.; his mother-in-law, Tina Perdue (John); his father-in-law, Millard Bradshaw (Angel); brothers-in-law, Caleb Maynard, Logan Bradshaw, Jared Maynard; special friends, Cody Straw, Robby Vanatter, David “Smitty” Smith, Robbie Adkins, Mike Jackson and many additional friends, cousins, aunts and uncles too numerous to list. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Wayne Baptist Church Camp Fund or Aubree’s College Fund, P.O. Box 105, Lavalette, WV 25535. The family would like to thank the community and the three police officers who went above and beyond during this difficult time. 

