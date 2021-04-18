ANTHONY JOSEPH “JOE” McGINLEY JR., 71, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away peacefully at his home on April 14, 2021. Joe was born on April 28, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Anthony Joseph “Tony” McGinley Sr. and Margaret “Doris” McGinley. Joe attended Marshall University and graduated from the University of West Georgia. He served in the United States Army and the Army Reserves until 1987. Joe worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs and retired from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department in 2007. He is survived by his wife of 48 “wonderful” years, Lynne Varnum McGinley, and two sons, Anthony Joseph “Andy” McGinley III (Kristin) and Kristopher Varnum McGinley; two granddaughters, Taylor McGinley Klocke (Tyler) and Emily Megan McGinley; one sister, Margaret “Andi” McGinley Spence (Benny); and his favorite sister-in-law, Anne Varnum McComas (David). Special thanks from the family go to Happy Street, Back Street and Prayer Group friends who gave a great deal of support during Joe’s illness. We could not have made it without you all. Joe stated recently that his bucket list had been fulfilled by moving to the beach from Huntington, W.Va. His most enjoyable moments were sitting on the beach for hours, listening to beach music with friends, and spending time with his family. A memorial service will be held on May 16, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
