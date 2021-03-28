On March 25, 2021, Anthony Lyle Dixon, age 57, gained his heavenly home after a short illness. Anthony is best known as “Nugget,” a nickname he had since he was an infant. Nugget was born in Huntington, WV, the son of Cora F. Ward Dixon and the late William Anthony “Tony” Dixon. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, William “Buck” Dixon and Inez Browning Dixon and Brady and Sadie Mullins Ward. Nugget graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1981 and attended Marshall University. He worked 30 years in the coal industry, with 25 years in the various companies of Addington Inc., where he retired in 2014. He leaves behind his loving mother, Cora; a loving and devoted brother, John Raymond Dixon (Angel); and his loving companion, Vicki Lynn Hill. He had a close relationship with his Uncle Kevin Cordell Dixon, his hunting and fishing buddy; and his childhood friend, Bob Click. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, a loving church family at Cyrus Baptist Church and many friends. The funeral service will be held at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va., on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 1 p.m., with visitation being held two hours before the funeral. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Pastor Manfred Langer will be officiating, and burial will follow in the Browning Cemetery on Goodwill Road. In lieu of flowers, Nugget requests that donations be made in his name to Hospice of Huntington or to Cyrus Baptist Church “Backpack for Kids” program. Donations to the church may be mailed to Cyrus Baptist Church, 3154 Big Sandy River Road, Kenova, WV 25530. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
