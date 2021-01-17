ANTHONY MARK “TONY” FINK, 58, of Lavalette, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, January 18, 2021, at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery in Ceredo. Tony was born September 21, 1962, in Huntington, a son of Stanley Eugene Fink and Janet Gayle Ferguson. Tony was a son of Ceredo, a member of First Baptist Church and a 1980 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School where he excelled as an athlete. While in high school, he was a member of the Ceredo VFD. After graduation, he obtained an Associate Degree of Applied Science in Paramedic Medicine from Marshall University. He started a series of Basic Firemanship in Sections 1, 2 and 3. He moved on to complete several other classes with WVU and MU Fire Extension. He was an EMT and Firefighter for Ceredo VFD, achieving the rank of Captain, then Assistant Chief. Always advancing, he moved up to Paramedic and company supervisor for Trans-Med. After Trans-Med sold, he worked for Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, achieving the rank of Shift Commander, and was certified in Swift Water Rescue. While working at CCEMS, he took a part-time position with St. Mary’s Medical Center in February of 2013 to continue helping people. Then in November of 2013, he became full time with SMMC as a monitor tech until May of 2020 when, due to extensive medical issues, he had to leave his position. With over 40 years of service to his community, he has saved countless lives! Tony was well-known for his love of family, his generosity and his selfless and giving nature to all. Also, for his quick wit and sarcasm; being on the receiving end of it was always a memorable experience! He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Gayle Ferguson Sullivan, and his brother from another mother and best friend, Paul “PD” Damron. He leaves behind to mourn his loss his son, Chad Anthony Fink, and his daughter, Mindy Danielle Fink (Keebie Gilkerson); his brother, Michael B. Fink, and his father, Stanley E. Fink (Arisba); his stepfather, Joe Sullivan (Yvonne); his stepsisters, Cara Doss (Rick) and Carisa Sadler (Robert); his stepbrother, Thomas Sullivan; and his grandchildren, Keaton Dotson and Millie Gilkerson. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. The funeral service will be livestreamed from the obituary page on the funeral home website. Please visit his tribute page to leave condolences or memories at www.regerfh.com.
